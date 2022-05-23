Nisar Khuhro takes oath as senator

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Chapter President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro on Monday took oath as senator and signed the member roll.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath besides announcing the panel of chairpersons including senators Shibli Faraz, Hafiz Abdul kareem and Abida Azeem.

Senator Taj Haider and other colleagues presented the Sindhi traditional shawl ‘Ajrak’ to Senator Khuhro on the occasion.

Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar also congratulated Senator Khuhro at the floor of the august house.