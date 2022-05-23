Hospital staffer killed in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu

An armed man shot and killed a hospital employee in Khairpur Nathan Shah, a city and taluka of Dadu district in Sindh province.

Muhammad Sadiq Bahgio, a THQ of Khairpur Nathan Shah employee, was identified as the deceased.

Police arrived on the scene, arrested the accused, and recovered the murder weapon.

No FIR has been registered against the murderer.

According to police, the murder occurred over a minor issue; however, police teams will investigate the matter and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.