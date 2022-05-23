FPCCI recommends business friendly, export oriented policies in budget

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group (UBG) on Sunday while hailing ban on luxury items demanded business friendly, export- growth oriented policies and pro poor budget to gear up trade activities.

Talking to a 20 members delegation of traders led by President UBG Zubair Tufail here today it’s Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik informed the participants that government was considering their proposals and discussing in detail about their incorporation in the coming annual federal budget.

He said Prime Minister office has sent UBG proposals to ministries of finance, commerce, FBR and other relevant departments which he added were now in final stage of approval by the competent authority after thorough deliberations at pre-budget session.

He said Pakistan was passing through crucial times since its inception due to deadly pandemic political turmoil and at this uncertain time.

Shahzad Ali Malik hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had also been most successful Chief Minister of the largest province would work towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture regime, he added. Malik also thanked government for their assurance for all viable budget proposals in the forthcoming budget.