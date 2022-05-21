Pencil Tower Hotel in Sydney set to become Australia’s skinniest skyscraper

Designs have been unveiled for a new hotel in Sydney that’s set to become Australia’s skinniest skyscraper. The ‘improbably narrow’ Pencil Tower Hotel, pencilled in to be built at 410 Pitt Street in the heart of the city’s business district, measures 328ft high, but is just 16.4ft wide. Fashioned out of ‘a lot of concrete to stabilise the structure and minimise sway’, the super-slim skyscraper has been designed to offer 173 ‘compact’ hotel rooms, with six units per floor. Concept images released by Durbach Block Jaggers, the studio behind the design, show how the tower will sit on a ‘podium building’, which will contain a lobby, café and lounge. The designers also envisage a walled courtyard garden for shared use overlooking the street below. Atop the tower, there is set to be a rooftop sundeck, a swimming pool and a ‘hammam’ for guests to unwind in while soaking up the views. In terms of interiors, sketches show the hotel would be decked out with contemporary furnishings and a bright colour palette comprising peach and sunflower hues.