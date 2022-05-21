72,422 children to get polio vaccine, vitamin A drops in Mirpur

District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain on Saturday said that a total of 72422 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine and vitamin A drops in Mirpur during the 5-day anti-polio campaign commencing across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir from Monday May 23.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the drive, the DHO said that district Mirpur had been divided into six zones with the induction of a supervisor in each zone to implement the drive. A ward incharge will supervise the campaign in the respective area of each Union Council, the DHO Dr. Fida said that a total of 400 mobile teams were constituted and 40 fixed centers had been set up in the district to immunize the children. Besides, 14 transit points had also been established in various parts of Mirpur district to vaccinate the traveling children, he added. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner advised the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated at any cost so that the menace of polio could be eradicated from the country.

The ceremony lauded the splendid services of the polio teams and other relevant officials and institutions in making AJK polio-free as no polio case had been reported in the region since 2000. In the end, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal, who was the chief guest st the ceremony, administered polio vaccine and the vitamin A drops to the children under five years of age.