Saturday, May 21, 2022


PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former Human Rights Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested from Islamabad by Punjab’s anti-corruption department.

In a tweet, Mazari’s daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari claimed her mother was beaten and taken away by male police officers.

In a Tweet, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani also confirmed Mazari’s arrest.

 

According to the sources she has been arrested in a case related to a property dispute in Rajanpur. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

Speaking outside Islamabad’s Kohsar police station, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed Mazari was arrested from inside her house, manhandled, and her clothes torn off.

If this is a declaration of war from the government, then we will also see it as such, said Fawad.

 

 

 

