Imran Khan to announce Islamabad march date on Sunday

MULTAN: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan during his Multan Jalsa said that he will announce the date for his party’s much-awaited long to Islamabad between May 25 to May 29. He, however, did not specify the date.

In his opening remarks, he thanked the Multan people for warmly welcoming him. He said that a revolution could not be successful without the participation of youth and women. He said that a revolution is coming in the country.

However, while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Multan today, Imran Khan said that his political party wants an election date and dissolution of assemblies at the earliest.

Khan said that he has summoned PTI’s core committee session in Peshawar on Sunday and the announcement regarding the Islamabad march will be made between May 25 to 29.

The Islamabad march will be started to demand the dissolution of the assemblies and the schedule of fresh elections