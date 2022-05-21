Army befittingly performed constitutional role both in war & peace: speakers

A grand seminar on ‘Unprecedented role of Pakistan Army for National Security and Solidarity’ here on Friday was held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST).

The grand seminar on ‘Unprecedented role of Pakistan Army for National Security and Solidarity’ at MUST Varsity reiterated full solidarity with valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan as the largely attended congregation banged with the zindabad slogans for Pakistan and Pakistan Armed forces.

The seminar, chaired by Engr. Prof. Hassan Mustafa Jaffery, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology MUST, was addressed among others by the chair Dr. Jaffery, Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal, SSP Kamran Ali, Senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel, ex Chairman AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Raja FiyaazNawabi and ex Judge Supreme Court of AJK Masood A. Sheikh and President Mirpur Bar Association Faisal Manzoor and others.

The speakers said that the armed of Pakistan were the great honor and respect of Pakistan in view of the reality that the armed forces of the country always performed their constitutional role in both war and peace time as and when needed including in the war against terrorism, any aggression from across the boundaries including the LoC, assisting affectees during the natural catastrophe of floods or earthquakes. They said that as such the grand sacrifices and services of the brave armed forces of Pakistan could never ever be set aside.

In AJK, the solidarity day special programs were followed by public rallies, seminars and symposiums in all small and major towns across the Azad territory including the state’s metropolis – Muzaffarabad as well as the divisional and district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh and Neelam Valley besides the tehsil headquarters to repose full confidence and trust in the armed forces of Pakistan besides to reiterate their deep-rooted determination to fight shoulder-to-shoulder the valiant forces of Pakistan against the enemy in case of any challenge to the frontiers of Pakistan or AJK.

Later the participants including the varsity students staged a rally in the varsity campus holding national flags of Pakistan and AJK besides raising ‘zinda bad’ slogans for Pakistan. The varsity students and others while speaking on this occasion reiterated their determination that the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir were fully prepared to make the defense of inch after inch of the country shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan in case of any aggression from across the frontiers and the LoC. “The people of AJK will not hesitate to give any sacrifice for the defense of Pakistan and AJK”, the declared.