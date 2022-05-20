UNHCR donates advanced radiology equipment to HMC

As part of a concerted effort to strengthen the delivery of health services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency handed over critical and advanced medical equipment to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) radiology department.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, equipment, which includes a state-of-the-art CT scanner, will benefit both refugees and host communities and save lives. It was handed over at a ceremony attended by the hospital medical team, UNHCR, and representatives of the European Union. UNHCR’s head of office in Peshawar, Gayrat Ahmadshoev, delivered the essential equipment which will speed up the diagnostic tests carried out on patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The CT scanner will provide high-resolution images with low doses of radiation and allow scans to be performed on between 30 to 40 patients a day. The contribution will enhance the capacity of the Radiology Department to deliver efficient and high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic services, and ease pressure on public services, through the European Union’s programme of support.

In addition to the CT scanner for the Hayatabad Medical Complex, the European Union also funded critical equipment for the Thalassemia Unit including refrigerators, plasma extractors, transfusion chairs, blood bank centrifuges, and equipment for the Gastro-enterology Unit such as endoscopy ultrasound and scanning systems. Commending the generosity of the people of Pakistan for hosting

Afghan refugees for over 40 years, Wim Riepma, Delegation of the European Union, underscored the commitment of the EU to supporting refugees and host communities through a three-year funded programme covering Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, which focuses on strengthening health, education, livelihoods, and protection activities.

The contribution builds on EU development support for Afghans and host communities in Pakistan since 2018. Shehzad Akbar, Medical Director for HMC, extended their gratitude on behalf of those who access health services at the hospital. Strengthening access to healthcare and other supported programmes are aimed at assisting both refugee and host community members as part of an international effort and contribution towards communities who have generously shared their resources with refugees for decades in coordination with the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees and line authorities.