Balochistan govt launches operation to extinguish forest fire

The Balochistan government has launched an effective operation to extinguish forest fire and rehabilitate the affected areas, besides repairing the damages.

On the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, all measures have been taken to control the forest fires in Dhana Sar area of Sherani and Musakhail districts. The staff of Forest Department has been engaged in extinguishing the massive fire started from last ten days in the olive forest, said an official of Balochistan government. He said that all available resources would be utilized for effective fire control activities and measures in the area. Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli directed the departments concerned to take immediate action to extinguish the forest fire and submit a detailed report on it. Forest Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Districts Administration are engaged in the extinguishing operations to control the fire. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been launched firefighting operation through helicopters to control the fires which had posed a serious threat to the precious olive trees.