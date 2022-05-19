Pak-Qatar Takaful Group posts Rs271m PBT

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, reviewed and approved the financial statements of both the Companies for the year ended December 31, 2021 during the Board meeting recently.

Pak-Qatar Takaful is Pakistan’s Pioneer and largest Takaful Group operating for more than a decade with the largest Takaful branch network nationwide.

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group achieved an aggregate turnover of around PKR 11 billion. The Group Shareholders Fund posted a net consolidated profit after tax of PKR 207.5 million; while, Participant Takaful Fund generated the net consolidated surplus of PKR 54.8 million for the year 2021.

Profit before tax of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) increased to PKR 225 million as compared to PKR 208 million last year, a growth of 8% despite all challenges (economic and political) and the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The company has increased its balance sheet footing through impressive growth in its investments and financing portfolio.

Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) posted the profit before tax of PKR 46 million as compared to PKR17 Million last year, a growth of 170pc. Earnings per share (EPS) of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited was recorded at PKR 1.34 while PKR 0.64 for Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited. The Board appreciated the management for their efforts despite Pandemic on the impressive results of the Group.