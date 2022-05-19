CM denounces killing of SHO Shahpur

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday strongly denounced the killing of SHO Shahpur, Shakil Khan and directed the police authorities to arrest the perpetrators involved in this crime as soon as possible.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of the police force in maintenance of peace were unforgettable, adding the government would always stand by the family of the martyred SHO and support them. He said the provincial government and people held the sacrifices of the police in high esteem.

The Chief Minister further said, “Such cowardice acts cannot deter the resolve of our police force to eliminate crimes from the society”. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.