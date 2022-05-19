Police officer, gunman murdered near Peshawar Motorway

On Thursday, a police officer and his gunman were killed when unidentified individuals opened fire on them near the Motorway Bypass in Peshawar.

Shakil Khan, a station house officer (SHO) at the city’s Shahpur police station, was among those killed.

A large police force arrived at the crime scene and took possession of the bodies.

According to the police, the assailants managed to flee the scene after killing the officers.

They also stated that an investigation into the incident had been launched.