IHC registrar office points out objections on plea of ex-governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The registrar’s office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised objections on the petition filed by Umar Sarfraz Cheema challenging his termination as governor Punjab province.

The registrar office said that this matter belong to the Punjab province thus did not fall in jurisdiction of IHC. The petition was not maintainable against the two respondents named in the said case, it added. The petitioner had named cabinet division, President of Pakistan and Speaker Punjab Assembly as respondents in his case filed through senior lawyer Dr. Baber Awan.

The former governor had prayed the court to set aside the notification regarding his termination and restore him on the slot. He also prayed the court to issue orders against the people involved in issuance of this notification.

He said that the powers of President of Pakistan could not be curtailed in accordance of rules and in light of the decisions of Supreme Court.