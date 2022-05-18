PTA ‘vehemently denies’ conflict-of-interest claims in chief’s appointment

Reference to an article carried by Daily Times in Business Section titled “Conflict of interest in PTA chief’s appointment costs kitty $10m”. The assertions made in the article including the point regarding conflict of interest are vehemently denied being baseless and frivolous. All regulatory decisions are taken by the Authority comprising of three Members after fulfilling the codal formalities on equal opportunity basis subject to completion of all requirements for grant of license etc.

All spectrum issuance and allied licensing is done under the policy directive of the Federal Government and in line with the PTA Reorganization ACT (1996).

As mentioned in the said article the case W.P 3291/2-18 is sub judice in IHC so no further comments can be provided.