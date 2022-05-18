Woman reunited with Sikh brothers at Kartarpur after 75 years

A woman who was separated from her family in 1947 during partition between India and Pakistan met her Sikh brothers after decades at Kartarpur border, a source reported. Amidst the violence during the partition and migration, Mumtaz Bibi was an infant who laid on her mother’s corpse. A man named Muhammad Iqbal and his wife, Allah Rakhi adopted the little Mumtaz Bibi. Iqbal settled in the village of Varika Tian in Sheikhupura district, Punjab province.

Bibi was not informed that she was not the couple’s real daughter. But as Iqbal’s health collapsed, he told Bibi that her real family was Sikh. When Iqbal passed away, Bibi and her son set out on the mission to find her real family using the power of social media. The only information they had was the name of Bibi’s father and the village in which they had settled after being forced to leave their actual homes.

When they finally found each other, her brothers Sardar Gurumeet Singh, Sardar Narendra Singh, and Sardar Amrinder Singh reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. Bibi was able to meet her family after 75 years.