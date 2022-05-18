Hamza Shehbaz will not resign as Punjab CM, says Tarar

On Wednesday, while talking to the media Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar categorically said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz was not going to resign in wake of the Supreme Court yesterday’s verdict.

He further said neither anybody could remove him from his seat. He also claimed that the federal government, too, would complete its remaining term.

The apex court, while interpreting Article 63-A, yesterday had said that the votes of any political party’s turncoats would not be counted. However, the verdict cast doubts on the election of Hamza as Punjab CM.