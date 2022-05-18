Hamza seeks water recycling plan for Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a water recycling plan to overcome water shortage in Murree.

Chairing a meeting at Government House Murree during his visit, the CM directed the authorities to prepare and submit him a water recycling plan. Majid Zahoor, Imran Goraya, DC Rawalpindi, RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi and others officers were present on the occasion. The CM directed to hold an inquiry about the construction of illegal buildings and sought a report that how many buildings were constructed without approved maps or authority’s permission.

He also announced restoration of Iqbal Library and revamping of the expressway. Similarly, walking street and ‘Pindi Point’ would also be restored besides renovation and beautification of link roads. Faulty streetlights would also be repaired, he said and emphasized that special attention should be paid to solid waste management. Infrastructure and standard of municipal services should be improved, the CM said adding that the general bus stand should be restored by June end. A modern system should also be installed for tourists’ count and traffic information, he said and further instructed the authorities to activate the online portal of Murree without any delay.

Control rooms of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the tourism department should be set up to deal with any untoward incident, he added. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal briefed the CM about Murree’s improvement plan. The CM was informed that nearly 600 buildings without maps and prior approval of the authorities concerned were constructed during last four years. CM Punjab visits THQ hospital, Murree Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Tehsil

Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Murree and interacted with the patients admitted there. According to the District Health Authority(DHA)spokesman, the CM also visited the emergency, Pharmacy and OPD block and directed the Medical Superintendent THQ, hospital Dr Rizwan to provide the best facilities to the people reaching the hospital.

The CM directed the hospital administration to ensure the availability of doctors in the vaccination centre and increase the number of paramedics. He further directed to improve cleanliness arrangements and said that the shortage of doctors would be fulfilled while dialysis machines would also be brought into working conditions. He expressed anger over encroachments around the hospital and directed an inquiry about it.

Hamza said Punjab government putting every effort to ensure best provision of healthcare facilities to the people of the province. Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal, DC Tahir Farooq, Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Faiza Kanwal and others accompanied him.