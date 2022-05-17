SC verdict on article 63 (A): Dissident MPs cannot cast vote

ISLAMABAD: The SC has announced its verdict on the interpretation of Article 63 (A), the dissident members of the Parliament (MPs) cannot cast their votes against their parliamentary party’s directives.

The decision was made with a majority of 3-2, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Nazeer Alam dissented from the decision. The Chief Justice said that changing loyalties in the parliament damages the integrity of democracy.

The reference was filed by President Arif Alvi on March 21. The hearings continued for 58 days since its filing.

In response to the question regarding the disqualification of members, the top court rejected the PTI’s plea, saving the lawmakers from permanently being barred from the Parliament.

The decision has caused questions over the legitimacy of the Punjab government and CM Humza Shehbaz, as he was elected with the help of defecting PTI members’ votes.