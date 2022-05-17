Fire destroys 70 percent of Azad Kashmir’s Kotli forest

Around 70% of the forest around Kotli in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) was destroyed when a fire broke out for unclear reasons and quickly spread, posing major threats to human lives and wildlife.

It is important to remember that tree burning causes not only human loss but also loss of heritage, as well as the migration of flocks of birds, insects, and tiny animals from the area.

According to reports, every year in summer Panjan Charhoi village forest in Azad Jammu Kashmir catches fire when locals burn pine trees.