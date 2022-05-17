Nawaz Sharif doesn’t want to load public with more inflation, says Ishaq Dar

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is very clear that the Pakistani public is already burdened by high inflation and the government should not add to their woes, said the former finance minister.

In an interview ‘Aapis Ki Baat‘, Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister, who is currently in London, said that the economic situation in Pakistan was like a “pandemic 2”.

“Nawaz Sharif is very clear that the masses are already under the heavy burden of inflation and we should not add to their problems by increasing inflation further,” Dar told the host of the show, “[Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif also endorsed this view.”

Blaming the previous government for its mismanagement, Dar said that the inflation was in double digits, close to 13%, and food prices were also skyrocketing in the country.

While the US dollar, he insisted, is undervalued. “The rate right now is an artificial rate. I appeal to the people and the exchange rate companies to not use this as an opportunity and think of the country. The true value of the US dollar is not more than Rs170,” he added.

“Can we manage this? We have to, as a coalition government, take this head-on,” he added.