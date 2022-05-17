District admin committed to eradicate child labour, professional bagging: DC

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that steps were being taken to prevent and eliminate child labour, professional bagging, bonded labour and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee in Abbottabad.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and steps to be taken.

On the occasion, DC urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labour and the prevention of human trafficking.

He instructed all departments to identify cases related to child labour and human trafficking after which action would be taken as per law.

DC urged all participants to collect the data as well as check the data and ensure the identification of underage minors who were forced to work without pay.

The meeting was attended by ADC Relief and Human Rights Muhammad Abid, Chairman DRC Gen (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Thaqleen Saleem, Deputy Director Mines and Minerals, District Public Prosecutor Abadabad, Representative of Sangi Foundation and Sahil. Assistant Director Labuor Abdul Rehman, Social Welfare Officer Abbottabad and other officers.