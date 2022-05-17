Minister for strengthening economic relationship with Azerbaijan

The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Khazar Farhadov called on Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi at his office here on Monday. The focus of the discussion was on strengthening Pakistan- Azerbaijan’s cordial relations and the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of Labour, Employment, and social protection between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, said a press release. Expressing satisfaction at the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, the Federal Minister emphasised the importance of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and enhanced interaction at the leadership level to share their national labour market demand with us.