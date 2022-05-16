References against Gilani, Rubina Khalid adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The accountability courts on Monday adjourned hearing on separate NAB references against former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and senator Rubina Khalid.

The reference against PPP’s stalwart Yousaf Raza Giliani pertaining to the misuse of powers in award of a media campaign contract to a private firm was adjourned till June 1, due to the leave of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had challenged the reference under NAB amendment Ordinance and had prayed the court to acquit him. He was accused of misuse of powers in media campaign of universal services funds.

Meanwhile, accountability court-I also adjourned reference till June 6, against Rubina Khalid pertaining corruption in funds of Lok Virsa. A co-accused had filed acquittal plea in this case and court had sought arguments on it previously.