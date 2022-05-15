Heat stroke response camps set up in Sargodha

The district administration Sargodha has initially set up ‘Heatstroke response camps’ at 74 locations across the district to provide medical facilities to patients, affected by heatwave in view of the current heatwave.

According to the district administration spokesperson, 17 heatstroke response camps have been set up in Sargodha tehsil, nine in Shahpur, eight in Bherah, nine in Bhalwal, 14 in Kot Momin, seven in Sahiwal and 10 in Salanwali tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya appealed to people to take special precautionary measures to protect themselves from the dangers of heat stroke in the current heatwave. Wear light colored clothing, do not go out of the house unnecessarily and use vegetables, water and juices, he urged.