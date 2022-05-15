Three soldiers, children embrace martyrdom in Miranshah Blast: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers and as many children embraced martyrdom on Sunday in a suicide blast occured in the vicinity of Miranshah area of North Wazirstan.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, age 33 years resident of Pakpatan, Sepoy Uzair Asfar, age 21 years resident of Haripur, and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood, age 22 years, resident of Multan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The three innocent children who also embraced martyrdom in the blast were identified as Ahmed Hassan age 11 years, Ahsan age 8 years and Anum age 4 years. It added that intelligence agencies were investigating to find out about suicide bomber and his handlers and facilitators .