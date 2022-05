Nawal Saeed is an emerging talent in the Showbiz Industry who is an actress and model since 2017. She was born on 29th October 1998. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Yaqeen Ka Safar, Aik Larki Aam Si, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Bezuban, and many more. Nawal Saeed, these days, is on vacation in Turkey. The actress shared a number of pic-tures on her Instagram account from her Turkey trip which have gone viral across social media.