Search inside immigration centers, border points assigned to Pakistan Customs

PESHAWAR: Ministry of Interior has issued directives for assigning body search of pedestrians inside immigration centers and border points to Pakistan Customs.

A notification in this regard was also issued by Secretary Interior, restricting other departments for performing the same duty at borders. The decision has been welcomed by Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Zia Sarhadi termed the decision as very appropriate as search by different departments was not only creating problems but also delay in border crossing by pedestrians and goods laden trucks. Restriction of search to a single department will prove as ease for people crossing borders and also safe time of business community who waited for hours due to search and scanning of goods by different departments.

He thanked Interior Ministry for accepting the long standing demand of business community of the country which was facing a lot of problems due to search by separate departments at immigration centers and border points of the country.