CM visits JPMC to enquire about the health of blast injured persons

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and enquired about the health of injured persons of Saddar blast here on Friday.

He directed the JPMC’s head Dr. Shahid Rasool to provide proper and better medical treatment to the injured persons.

He also met brother of a injured person.

The Chief Minister assured the brother of the injured person of the provision of every assistance.

Dr. Shahid Rasool showed a X-ray of an injured person to the Chief Minister and told him that the patient was out of danger.