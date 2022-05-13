Imran Khan to hold power show in Mardan today

MARDAN: On Friday (today), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan along with PTI central leaders will address a public meeting in the Mardan district.

The public meeting would be held at the Railway Station Ground located on Mardan-Nowshera road and all arrangements in this regard have been completed.

An 80-feet long and 30-feet wide stage has been set for the central leadership of PTI. Strict security measures have been put in place for today’s power show.

Moreover, PTI central vice-president and provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan visited the Railway ground and inspected the arrangements.

Earlier, yesterday while addressing the Attock public gathering, Imran Khan said that he was not afraid of facing jail or threats to his life but he will not accept the US slavery.