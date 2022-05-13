SHC dismisses petition filed by PIA plane crash victims’ heirs

The Sindh High Court dismissed petitions filed by the legal heirs of the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash against the PIA injunction regarding the signing of a bond for the release of compensation amount to them.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmad Ali Sheikh announced the verdict on Friday.

In their plea, the legal heirs stated that the national flag carrier had made it mandatory for them to sign a ‘Release and Discharge’ bond before receiving compensation.

According to the legal heirs’ attorney, the PIA wanted the legatees to leave everything. As a result, if an institution commits any wrongdoing, it will not be held accountable, the lawyer pleaded.

However, the chief justice dismissed the petitions challenging the PIA injunction on a bond signing.

On May 22, 2020, a PIA flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed. The incident killed up to 97 passengers.