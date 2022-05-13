The future of Pakistan seems bleak due to prevalent economic and political conditions. The power game has become a norm in politics. Public service delivery by the government seems to be the least priority. The skyrocketing inflation, increasing trade deficit and depleting financial reserves of the state are a clear testament to the poor state of Pakistan. The present scenario depicts serious repercussions on the governance, national security, and society of Pakistan.

The governance crisis has become the fate of Pakistan. The socio-economic development, provision of accountability, rule of law and meritocracy are all in shambles. The inflation is surging above 11 per cent as per the reports of the Economic Survey of Pakistan, resultantly pushing people into the menace of poverty. The accountability and transparency of institutions seem to be a political hunt other than serving the state’s interest. The rule of law depicts a grim picture due to the lack of social justice. There are 2159655 pending cases across various Pakistani courts. Out of these in several cases, the parties to a case have passed away and now the descendants are seeking a remedy. The meritocracy is yet to be promoted unless promotions based on clanship and dynastic politics are prevented. Moreover, the present political circumstances have further rendered poor governance in the country.

National security is once again entrapped with terrorism and non-traditional security threats. The surging suicide attacks at Peshawar Mosque and Karachi university elucidate the existence of terrorist networks funded by external sources to promote instability and chaos in the country. The political fights and instability have provided an opportunity for terrorist agents to further enhance the plethora of problems for the nation.

Moreover, Pakistani society has also become a victim of this political chaos. There is increasing disunity among the population over political parties. The polarized society is further promoting hatred and intolerance among people. Pakistan is already struggling over the divide between class and ethnicities and now thanks to the current dilemma one other factor has also become part of it. The economic problems are creating a situation of anomie in society, according to sociologist Ibn-e-Durkheim anomie promotes individualism that deteriorates the stability of society giving rise to social crimes. It is quite evident that if the same condition prevails the people would certainly deviate from the norms of society to earn livelihoods through theft bribery and other illegitimate ways. There is an increasing threat to the national integration of states. It is also breeding elements of hybrid warfare in society.

Hence it is high time to foresee in which direction the country is heading. The only panacea to all these problems is the promotion of true democracy in letters and spirits. The nation needs to awake from its slumber of slavery and unawareness to save Pakistan.

The writer is a part of the Civil Service of Pakistan.