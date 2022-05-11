Danial Afzal all set to star in a ghastly Season 2 of ‘Saaya’

Saaya 2 is all set for its release with a gut wrenching and some soul shaking horror love story.

Directed by Sami Sani and produced by Blue Eye Entertaninent, Saaya 2 is just the right horror element we all need to see.

After the hit success of Saaya 1, embrace yourself for season 2 full of an intense love story with a lot of twists and turns and spins chilling horror scenes.

Starring Danial Afzal, Mashal Khan, Naveed Raza and Momina Iqbal, Saaya 2 is all about suspense, horror and some mystical moments.

Danial Afzal will be showcasing a very intense side of his acting skills as he is playing a role of Jinn who falls madly in love with a girl. The turning point of the drama begins when he fights against all odds to be with his new found human love and is ready to pay a heavy price by clashing with his enemy sorcerers.

Saaya 2, a ghastly drama, filled with love, horror and suspense seems like a complete game changer for the viewers.

Rising star Danial Afzal Khan started off his career as a VJ and he got his first gig as an actor in the year 2016. He gained the most popularity from his role as Nomi in drama serial Raaz-e-Ulfat. Since then, Danial has proved his acting prowess from different roles in various dramas like Aye Mushtekhak, Angna, Mohlat, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Gustakh Ishq and Dil Banjara.