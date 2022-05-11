IG Punjab takes notice of Shadbagh killings

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which a father and son were killed in a firing incident at Shadbagh, Lahore, and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The IG Punjab directed the senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and round up accused as soon as possible with the help of Safe City cameras. The IG Punjab said that the accused would be arrested and punished. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that provision of justice to the bereaved should be ensured on priority basis.