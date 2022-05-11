US once again rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of conspiracy

The US government rejected ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations about his ouster on Wednesday, calling them “propaganda, misinformation, and lies,” according to Daily Times.

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan was deposed in April following a no-confidence vote, and Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister.

However, Imran Khan repeatedly blamed the US government for his ouster, claiming that US President Joe Biden’s administration was behind the regime change in Pakistan, and to back up his claims, he referred to the diplomatic cable as a “threat letter.”

According to Khan, the diplomatic cable was a “threat letter” from the US government to the Pakistani government, warning Pakistan of dire consequences if he was not removed through a no-trust motion.

Following Khan’s allegations, the US government repeatedly denied them.

During a regular press briefing in the early hours of Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price responded to a question about Khan still blaming US efforts for his ouster from the prime minister’s office and leading an anti-American campaign.

“We will not allow propaganda, allegations, misinformation, and lies to harm bilateral relationships, including the one with Pakistan,” Ned Price said.

The State Department spokesperson also addressed the question about the phone call between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and US Secretary Antony Blinken.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to congratulate him on his appointment as the country’s new foreign minister.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan and the United States’ mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship.

During the most recent press briefing, a US State Department spokesperson stated, “Secretary Blinken did have an opportunity to speak with his new Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, last week on May 6.”

“They had the opportunity to reflect on the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistani relations and discuss how we can strengthen that cooperation in the future.” It is a broad-based bilateral relationship.”

“They also discussed ongoing engagement in terms of our economic ties, trade and investment, climate, energy, health, and education,” Price said, adding that it was a broad discussion.

According to Price, Bilawal and his US counterpart also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

“The Secretary emphasized the US-Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and combating terrorism,” he added.