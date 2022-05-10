Scarborough named best place to stay in the world

For the second year running, Scarborough B&B Toulson Court has been named the No.1 in the world in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels.

The B&B, which has over 1,700 ‘excellent’ reviews on Tripadvisor, lies a short walk from Scarborough Beach and is run by husband-and-wife team Angela and James Rusden.

The B&B ranks as a 2022 winner alongside Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica – the top hotel in the world – and Brazil’s Hotel Valle D’Incanto, named the world’s most romantic hotel. Gongs have also been handed out to The Mark Hotel in New York, named the top hotel in the US and Mount Lofty House Adelaide Hills on the outskirts of Adelaide, which has been revealed as Australia’s best hotel.

Toulson Court, which is described as ‘a little gem’ by one recent reviewer, is one of two UK bed and breakfasts to make it into the global top five B&B ranking – fifth place goes to previous multiple winner The 25 Boutique B&B, in Torquay, Devon.

There are also two US inns in the top five – Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, Massachusetts and The Blue Horse Inn in Vermont, with Pousada Quarto Crescente in Brazil coming third.

Overall hotel winner Tulemar Bungalows & Villas is a jungle resort perched on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with one guest commenting after a visit that they had an ‘amazing stay in paradise’.

The runner-up in the global ‘Top Hotel’ category is Hotel Colline de France in Brazil, while Ikos Aria on the Greek isle of Kefalos lands third. Also ranking highly is Turkey’s Romance Istanbul Hotel and The Omnia in Zermatt, Switzerland

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Adiwana Suweta hotel emerges as the best new hotel in the world for 2022. Located in the trendy, culture-rich town of Ubud, Bali, the resort faces lush green jungle and overlooks towering tropical trees, according to Tripadvisor, which calls it ‘an idyllic slice of paradise’.

The rest of the top five in this category – which is for ‘the latest and greatest hotels travellers tried this year’ – comprises Brazil’s Hotel Carrocao; Demo Hotel Design Emotion in Rimini, Italy; the Lyle Washington DC in the US and Bali’s Sanora Villa.

In the ‘Most Romantic Hotels’ top-five ranking – which commends ‘dreamy stays that couples love’ – first-place Hotel Valle D’Incanto is joined by Rancho Pacifico in Costa Rica; Australia’s The Falls Montville; Portugal’s Quinta Jardins do Lago and Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba in the Caribbean.

In the ‘All-inclusive Resorts’ category Ikos Aria, which has over 1,300 ‘excellent’ ratings and was dubbed ‘outstanding’ by a recent guest, reigns supreme.

It’s tailed by Belize’s Coco Plum Island Resort, Saffire Freycinet in Tasmania, Australia and Maldivian resorts Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa and Club Med Finolhu Villas

Ikos Aria yet again tops the podium in the ‘Luxury Hotels’ category, the White House Hotel Istanbul, Turkey, is first in the ‘Small Stays’ category and Alpino Baby Family Hotel in Andalo, Italy, is the number one ‘Family-Friendly Hotel’.

Three brand-new awards categories have been introduced into the fold this year. The first, ‘Out of the Ordinary Hotels’, awards’ unique spots’ that are ‘sure to wow’, with Kayakapi Premium Caves in Cappadocia, Turkey, securing the top spot.

Another new category is ‘Mountain Lodges & Resorts’ – rounding up ‘the perfect places to escape in the mountains’. Here, overall winner Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica takes the crown. And the final new category is ‘Hotels on the Water’, ranking properties that are ‘all about those waterfront views’. Once more, Ikos Aria scoops the top prize.

In the UK hotel rankings, The Resident Covent Garden in London has been named the top hotel overall, with The Green Park Hotel in Pitlochry, Scotland, landing in second place.

Billed as ‘top class’ by a recent reviewer, Ivybank Lodge in Blairgowrie, Scotland, has been named the best small hotel in the UK, followed by Devon’s Trelawney Hotel.

The UK’s most romantic hotel? Apparently, it’s another Devonshire establishment – Haytor Hotel in Torquay.

Meanwhile, in the US, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection in Aspen, Colorado, is in second place in the ‘Top Hotel’ ranking after The Mark. According to the awards, Maine’s Topside Inn, labelled a ‘little slice of heaven’ by one reviewer, is the best small hotel in the U.S, with Port d’Hiver the runner-up.

As for the best stateside destinations for couples, Georgia’s Kehoe House – with upwards of 1,800 ‘excellent’ ratings – has been named the ‘Most Romantic Hotel’ of all, followed by Lookout Point Lakeside Inn in Arkansas.

Down Under, Treasury On Collins in Melbourne has been revealed as Australia’s second-best hotel overall after gold-medal winner Mount Lofty House Adelaide Hills.

Blue Summit Cottages in Maleny, Queensland, praised for its views of the surrounding mountains, claims the top spot in Australia’s ‘B&Bs’ ranking, with Karawatha Cottages in South Australia making its way into second place.

The prize for the best small hotel in Australia goes to The Falls Montville in Queensland, with another Queensland establishment, Bli Bli House Riverside Retreat, landing in second place.

The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the ‘quality and quantity’ of the traveller reviews and ratings that were posted on Tripadvisor from the beginning to the end of last year. Commenting on the awards, Kanika Soni, Tripadvisor’s Chief Commercial Officer, says: ‘We know that travel is not a one-size-fits-all approach, so the Travellers’ Choice Awards have you covered – no matter what type of trip you’re planning.

‘Winners for 2022 span six continents and 90 countries, ranging from cave hotels to overwater bungalows to castles and even family-owned B&Bs. Browse through these winners for a dose of wanderlust along with recommendations from the best guides in the world: other travellers.’