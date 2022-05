ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as per the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday dispatched a second consignment of relief items for the flood affectees of Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-i-Sharif.

The consignment consists of family tents, flour, rice and sugar whereas the first consignment of relief assistance was dispatched on 7th May, said a news release.