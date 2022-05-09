Syed Murtaza Mahmud visits Airlink Communication Limited Smartphone Manufacturing Facility

Chairman, Airlink Communication Ltd. Mr. Aslam Hayat Piracha & CEO Mr. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha welcomed Minister of industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud at Airlink’s Smartphone Manufacturing facility. The objective of the visit is to promote local assembly of mobile phones in Pakistan, by incentivizing local manufacturing and witnessing the production of mobile phones at Airlink’s state of the art production facility. The company has been a strong proponent of investment in Pakistan and has heavily invested in the local industry with the state-of-the-art mobile assembly line in the country. Company has the manufacturing license of top leading smartphone brands i.e., Tecno, itel, TCL & Alcatel. In 2022, Airlink started manufacturing of Xiaomi smartphones in Pakistan, which is no.2 smartphone brand in the world.

This initiative of Airlink will help in the creation of jobs, encouragement of R&D culture and innovation in the industry. It will also contribute to reduction in the country’s import bill and enable us to export smartphones to other countries.