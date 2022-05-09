Graana.com’s Property Festival Lahore witnesses record visitors

Graana.com’s Property Festival Lahore captured the attention of thousands of visitors eager to invest in the real estate business. It is pertinent to state that the festival focused particularly on driving real estate development in Pakistan. With 40+ brands on the venue offering the best investment opportunities, the event proved to be successful with its integrated real estate solutions and unparalleled client services.

“The real estate sector of Pakistan is getting dynamic and stable with each passing day. It is an excellent opportunity to invest in this sector to ensure a prosperous tomorrow,” stated CEO Shafiq Akbar. This exclusive event by Graana.com brought affordable housing solutions in addition to mega investment projects in the country. The property festival attracted throngs of visitors and was praised by many for its massive success.

“I thank the residents of this city who marked their presence in this event in record numbers. Real estate is one of the most significant sectors of the economic pyramid, and it is finally on a sustained upward path in Pakistan,” said Group Director Farhan Javed. The event was also attended by high-profile celebrities like former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and leading Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid.

“I applaud Graana.com for featuring some of the most prominent names in the real estate sector on one platform,” stated Wasim Akram. “This large gathering is an attestation to the fact that the real estate sector’s shift to transparency is already in motion in Pakistan. Plus, it is not immune to rapid technology adoption now either, as was once commonly believed.” “In the complexities of our current times, it is paramount that Pakistan is seen as an attractive investment option,” added Brand Ambassador Shaan Shahid. “With Graana.com providing this interactive environment for promoting the real estate sector, the future now looks very promising.”

In this event, real estate developers and experts brought along not only the best property deals but also functional advice to consider when making the next real estate move. Furthermore, the organisers had also arranged exciting entertainment activities for children. With PFL, Graana.com has set new heights for property festivals for future sponsors.