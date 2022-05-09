IHC asks PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday asked the prime minister to review the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as special assistant.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directives while hearing a case filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed challenging Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as Special assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM).

Addressing the petitioner, the chief justice said the courts were for every citizen but a narrative was being built in political gatherings against the judiciary. He observed that the court would hear the case if the petitioner had trust in it.

If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had no trust in his court, then the case could be shifted to other courts and judges. The chief justice remarked that the court was hearing very important cases, and it was very sad that allegations were being levelled against the judiciary in political gatherings. Sheikh Rasheed said he had appeared before the court because he fully trusted in it.

He fully respected the judiciary and would talk with Imran Khan also in that regard. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that a convicted person had been appointed as an SAPM. Hanif Abbasi was given sentence on July 21, 2018, he added. The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till May 17.