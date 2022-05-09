‘He needs mama hug’: Elon Musk gets scolded by mother, proves moms are boss

One of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk getting scolded by his mother, that too just around mother’s day, is proof that mothers are the boss even if you are billionaire and own the world’s biggest companies. The Tesla and Space X CEO recently published a tweet speaking of his mysterious death. He said, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing’ ya.”

Social media users could not figure out whether Musk was joking around or being serious. Many people responded to his tweet with support saying they would not let him die and protect him at any cost. Some said the world needed him.

A user even joked and pointed out the market, saying, “bro the markets are not THAT bad yet,” referring to Musk’s Twitter deal. Musk’s mother, however, had a typical motherly response. She publicly berated her billionaire son telling him his tweet was not funny.

Musk’s fans, as always, rallied to support him. They even reassured mama Musk that things are going to be fine.

A user said, “He needs a Mama Hug. Thank you for being a great Mother! Hope we younger ones can all be like you too! ????”

Mothers could relate to Maye’s feelings. A fellow mom commented, “From one mom to another, I didn’t think so either! Hope you’ve had a great Mother’s Day! ♥️????”

Maye Musk is a best-selling international author, a supermodel, and a dietician besides being Elon Musk’s mother.