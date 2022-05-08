Keep army out of politics in country’s best interest: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The military Sunday warned against dragging Pakistan Army and its leadership in the country’s political affairs, saying that the practice is “extremely damaging”.

The ISPR spokesperson said, “Recently there have been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country.”

“These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated, or nuanced references to the armed forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, a few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms, including social media”.

“Pakistan Armed Forces take strong exception to such unlawful and unethical practice and expect all to abide by the law and keep the Armed Forces out of political discourse in the best interest of the country,” it added.