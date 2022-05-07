First batch of relief goods to flood hit areas reaches Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Upon the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif the first batch of relief assistance to the flood-affected people reached Afghanistan on Saturday.

The assistance load was delivered through a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force.

These items included 100 tents, 2 ton wheat, 1 ton rice and 450 kgs sugar, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would extend all possible support to the flood-hit people of Afghanistan.

The second tranche of relief support would be sent on May 9.

According to Afghan media reports, recent heavy rains and flash floods have killed at least 29 people, injured scores of others and damaged properties across 12 provinces of Afghanistan.