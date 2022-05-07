PBC, SCBAP condemn Punjab governor’s statement against LHC judge

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday condemned Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Governor Punjab’s announcement to send a reference against Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman, PBC, and Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President SCBAP, said that Justice Jawad Hassan was an independent, upright, honest and very competent judge and was an asset for the superior judiciary, and lawyers of Pakistan stand by with him. They expressed it was very astonishing and alarming that the present governor Punjab had constantly violated the Constitution, and was ridiculing the office of governor, deviated from the Constitution and sabotaged the democratic value and norms which had never been happened earlier in the country since in past such like mindset persons were not allowed to hold such a prestigious and higher constitutional post, and he must be made answerable for his such like statements and actions and be asked under what authority had deviated from the Constitution.