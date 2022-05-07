Govt not to indulge in politics of revenge: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday said that the current provincial government would not indulge in politics of revenge at all and people’s problems would be solved on priority basis.

In a statement issued here, he said those who made tall claims of giving 10 million jobs, in fact, misled the youth. Those who had promised to give five million houses did not give even a single house to the poor, he said and regretted that the architects of a new Pakistan gave nothing to the people except for inflation.

The chief minister said that the fake rulers made people’s lives difficult in the new Pakistan. “We will not make any false promises as public welfare is our main focus,” he said. This government would solve problems and lessen difficulties of masses, he added.

CM takes notice of murder of PML-N MPA’s father: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the murder of father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Naveed Ali Arain, and sought a report from the IGP police.

The CM has ordered for bringing the accused to task immediately and termed it a test case for the police. The requirements of justice would be fulfilled and those involved in the crime would be brought to book at any cost, he added and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the murder.

CM seeks report from Gujranwala commissioner: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought reports from the Gujranwala commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) about the humiliation of the body of a differently-abled girl in Gujrat.

The chief minister ordered for immediate arrest of the accused and warned that any necrophilia incident is intolerable in society.

IGP takes notice of murder of MPA Mian Naveed’s father: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed in Pakpattan, and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal. He directed the senior officers to reach the spot and said that the accused should be arrested immediately. The IGP said that the officers should keep in touch with the affected families and ensure justice at all costs.