Chinese tech giant quietly withdraws from doing business with Russia

According to Forbes Russia, Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co, which is already sanctioned by the US, is planning to exit Russia by furloughing some local staff and halting new contracts with operators.

According to a story published last week that claimed unnamed sources, Huawei furloughed a portion of its personnel in its Moscow office for a month in April after stopping all market orders. According to the allegation, the corporation also slashed employment in the marketing department, yet personnel from China continued to come into the office. The Shenzhen-based technology company made no comment about it.