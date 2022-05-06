Fawad predicts regime fall by the end of May

Fawad said during a news briefing in Islamabad on Friday that failing to purchase wheat before the end of the year will result in a flour shortage. “To appease the PPP, Punjab’s water is being provided to Sindh.”

He stated that the chief secretary of Punjab and the Inspector General of Police are uncertain to whom they should listen because the province has almost no government to make administrative decisions.

“Three allies have refused to back Shehbaz Sharif, and the government will dissolve on May 20,” he continued.

The former information minister also stated that he expects Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to make a decision this week on the creation of a judicial committee to probe the party’s allegations of a “foreign plot” behind the fall of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated that if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is unable to conduct election within three months, its chairman should retire.