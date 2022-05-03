Mansha Pasha constructs mosque in the memory of late father

Popular film and TV actor Mansha Pasha along with her three sisters has constructed a mosque in the village in the memory of her father.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Mansha Pasha shared a series of pictures of the newly constructed mosque ‘Masjid-e-Tariq’ that the celeb along with her family built in the memory of their father, Dr. Tariq Pasha. “In the loving memory of Dr. Tariq Pasha Memon by his daughters,” read the plaque in one of the clicks, followed by the names of four girls, Zeenat, Mansha, Hannah, and Maria.

Along with a translation of Quranic verse, “And whoever fears Allah – He will make for him a way out. And will provide for him from where he does not expect. And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him,” the ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor penned, “In the Holy Month of Ramzan we were able to complete a mosque in a nearby village about four hours from Karachi, in the loving memory of my father.”

“We, as a family, are especially grateful to all the workers who undertook this task and were able to complete it in this auspicious month,” read the caption further. Furthermore, acknowledging the support from her fans and family, she added, “Thank you all for your support, prayers and kind words. We are ever thankful to Allah for giving us the opportunity and the means to be able to undertake this.”

“Please take a moment to say a prayer for my father. May he be at peace and in a high place in Jannat ul Firdous,” Pasha concluded.

Thousands of users of the social application including showbiz celebs showed in the comments section of the post with appreciation words for the actor.

Mansha is a known name in the showbiz industry of the country and has proven her skills in many acclaimed dramas including ‘Surkh Chandni’, ‘Khudgarz’, and ‘Aangan’ among others. She got married to politician and activist, Jibran Nasir in a close-knit ceremony last year.