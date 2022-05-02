A Narrative of Chaos and Clash

The PTI is all out to create chaos and a clash between their highly charged mobs of blindly following fanfare and the supporters of the opposition. The PTI leadership has learned nothing despite having severe setbacks to the PTI supporters after the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident. Now, they will be testing the muscles of their supporters on Eid night and afterwards, till the march on the federal capital. Apparently, we see huge fanfare on social media platforms. Will PTI be able to actually run them on the streets without any additional support that was available in 2014? The political pundits doubt.

The illusion of social media fanfare has betrayed many in the recent past. May it be the PTI this time that is being run by the borrowed and hired leadership? Will the narrative of lies, exaggerated claims, presumptions, and preemptively blemish political moves help PTI gain momentum against the opposition? Many of the PTI supporters in the media are trying to create an impression that the military establishment is still on the same page with them. It was a PTI-Military move to oust Imran Khan from the [totally failed] government to make him a victim of his political narrative. It could be a good joke with the establishment.

On Sunday, the PTI chief released a White Paper on the corruption of his opposition while he strongly defended PTI aides charged with the allegations of corruption and money-laundering and land-grabbing. He could not dare to condemn. Rather, he defended the actions of his supporters in Masjid-e-Nabvi. He has hinted at more such types of incidents the world over. He announced that his supporters and workers march on the capital towards the end of May this year would ferociously sweep away all his opposition. Seem quite wild and weird intentions. He may go to any extreme to save his political career. Is it possible after his mudslinging on his backbone support – the military establishment that is keeping distance at the moment, and his political cousin Tahir ul Qadri, out of the scene now.

Blind fanfare and narrative following of political figureheads are cementing a hatred-based social divide sans any morality and ethics.

Sadly, we are living in the zombiac state of politics. Blind fanfare and narrative following of political figureheads are cementing a hatred-based social divide sans any morality and ethics. The difference of opinion with PTI folds ends up with a certificate of traitor. One is a patriot, even a recognized traitor, if in the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) flanks. We feel very sorry for Imran Khan’s political narrative that led us to a state where we don’t need an enemy to disrupt our social, moral and state fabric. We are now efficiently sufficient to mess up with each other anywhere, anytime. You have injected in us all the poisonous incitement, now we are able to stimulate ourselves for any agitation or abusive brawl even at any sacred place without any hesitation, and quite shamelessly. It was barely possible until the advent of your political discourse.

Over the last five years or so, Mr Khan you have axed your image of the social and political reformer by yourself, and by your narrative of lies. You don’t need any political opposition but your insane governance and diplomacy are good enough too that have eaten up all your meagre good deeds in the health sector. Swamped in rowdy political ego and raucous rigidity, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead is misleading his followers to hide his failures on all three fronts – economy, diplomacy and strategic depth. He completely misunderstood his role and wrongly calculated his capacity to lead a country. So is the case of the military establishment that has gone all wrong in its experimentation with a third political party after the complete failure of PML-Q in the dictatorial regime of General Pervez Musharraf.

He could never understand the failures of his lousy leadership since the 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup that Pakistan won by chance after the team entered into the knockout round, not because of his leadership.

His leadership traits are obvious from his dharna politics to failures in the government, humiliation of state institutions with doctored cartoons, mockery of the judicial verdicts, shaming of the military establishment, and fooling the public with lies and more lies. Brunt is on him.

Karma is based on the idiom, as you sow, so shall he reap that we read in grade 6 and remembered by heart. Perhaps, Khan did not. It may not come true often or when desired. Sometimes it may be too late. But, it does come to haunt the traitor. Khan shall be ready for it. Destiny or providence of nations depends on the narratives and actions of their political leadership. Unfortunately, we have had enough in the recent past.

The writer is a freelance journalist and broadcaster, and Director Devcom-Pakistan. He can be reached at devcom.pakistan@gmail.com and tweets @EmmayeSyed