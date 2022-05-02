Two-day 3rd Intl Conference on GSD to begin on 7 May in Karachi

KARACHI: The 2-day 3rd International Conference on “Global Sustainable Development (GSD): Challenges and Solutions – 2022” will begin here at Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) Karachi, on Saturday (7 May).

It is being organised jointly by Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) Karachi; Sindh Institute of Management & Technology (SIMT); Medgar Evers College, City University of New York USA and LSi Business School, Cambodia.

The conference program includes keynote speeches, workshops, panel discussion, PhD thesis seminars, and research papers, said the statement released here on Monday.

Moreover, the experts from other countries will present their papers in this conference. Among them, prominent scholars from the USA, China, Cambodia, Nigeria, India and different universities of Pakistan will participate in the conference, it stated.

It is the first conference of its nature in which four universities are jointly organising and two of them are from USA and Cambodia, said the Registrar DIHE Karachi, Professor Dr. Gobind M. Herani.

It is a hybrid type conference, where the participants can present their research material online or physically as they feel easy to present, he said.

Besides, the interested people can join us in person and virtually as we bring together experts from across the globe to address the challenges impacting Global Sustainable Development, he informed.